Pricing that scales
Start integrating in minutes and receive pricing that works for your use case.
Free
Trial Period
Build and test your integration in our sandbox using dummy data.
- Test up to 100 live identities
- Build full integration
- Client SDKs
- CSV Testing
- Configure Flow templates
- Configure Screening programs
Live test are subject to use case
and compliance approval.
Launch
Starter
Get started quickly and easily with our standard plan.
Pricing starts at:
$0.99
per Identity
$0.59
per Screening
$1.99
per Flow in US
$2.99
per Flow Int'l
A monthly volume commitment
is required for this plan.
Customize
Enterprise
Tailored solutions, volume pricing, and support.
- Custom pricing
- Custom ID doc training
- Prioritized feature requests
- Account manager
- Dedicated Slack channel
- Integration assistance
Custom pricing based on
use case and volume.