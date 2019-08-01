Identity
The only complete ID verification API that starts with a phone number.
Why Cognito Identity?
Our online identity verification API is designed to provide the best user experience possible without sacrificing any of the essential security. With Cognito, you’ll reduce fraud, maintain your reputation, avoid hefty fines, and maximize your organization’s efficiency. Easily scale and adapt Cognito’s ID verification solution to fit your business needs, it requires nothing more than your user’s name and phone number.
Increase conversion rates
Looking for the best ID verification API that won’t hinder your current workflow? You’re in luck. Our identity verification service adapts to your flow, it doesn’t define it. Cognito only requires a phone number to start verifying your users, fast, reducing unnecessary friction.
Reduce Fraud
By connecting identities with phone numbers for ID verification, we can reduce fraud while eliminating the need for onerous legacy solutions. With Cognito’s ID verification API, you can verify customers’ identities in real-time and meet regulatory compliance requirements with ease.
Industry-leading match rates
We source the highest quality regulated data to maximize your match rate and minimize manual review. Cognito’s identity verification service API compares user data with reliable and independent data sources, giving you exhaustive match results in real-time.
No hit? It’s on us
If Cognito’s API identity verification request was unsuccessful, you don’t have to worry about wasted resources and funds. We believe in results, which is why our identity verification service only charges you when we’re able to provide results on your customers.
Simple integration and docs
Cognito’s identity verification service API is sophisticated, simple, and secure to implement. Our modern documentation and dedicated Slack channels make communication between our developers easy and integration a breeze. Most clients are live in two days or less.
Secure infrastructure
Cognito’s online identity verification API complies with the highest standards for data protection. We’re SOC2-certified and implement strict security standards across our organization, clients, and infrastructure.
How does it work?
Once you are successfully integrated, our ID verification API pulls back customer data using info from your signup flow and consults powerful, regulated data sources to create an identity record. Our flexible scoring system helps you determine the relevance and quality of customer-submitted data in real-time, effortlessly.
Flexible for your use case.
Every industry and market has its own peculiarities but our online identity verification API is designed to adapt to your industry, workflow, and can be tailored to your business needs. Cognito Identity’s flexible approach is built to work with a large variety of use cases and industries.
Use Case 1
KYC Compliance
Cognito’s online identity verification API is built to help you protect your business and reputation. Use our sophisticated ID verification API to verify the name, date of birth, address, phone, and SSN of your customers tocomply with CIP and KYC regulations.
Industries
- Financial Services
- Cryptocurrency
- Gaming
- e-Cigarette & Vape
Anti-Fraud
Our identity verification service API minimizes your business’s risk and enhances compliance. Stop fraudsters from signing up for your service by ensuring that your customers are using a real identity associated with their phone number.
Industries
- Financial Services
- Cryptocurrency
- Marketplaces
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Gaming
- E-Commerce
- Dating
- Real Estate
Use Case 2
Use Case 3
Address Verification
With Cognito’s API identity verification, you’ll see up to the last 15 addresses associated with your customer as well as estimates for when they lived at those locations to tie a person to a place. No other complete ID verification API can do the same with just a name and phone number.
Industries
- Marketplaces
- E-Commerce
- Real Estate
- Automotive
Age Verification
With Cognito’s identity verification API, you can quickly adjust and adhere to the latest FDA age requirements as well as any state and federal regulations you are required to follow. Our online identity verification API makes it easy to do your due diligence and keep adult products, content, and services out of the hands of underage users.
Industries
- Automotive
- Gaming
- e-Cigarette & Vape
- Dating
Use Case 4
Our ID verification API uses phone numbers to identify users, which reduces fraud but also adapts well to your current workflow.
Instead of losing users due to unnecessary friction during the sign-up or checkout process, Cognito will verify your users’ identities quickly and seamlessly, without interfering with the user experience. With maximized match rates and less manual review on your end, our online identity verification API is secure and flexible for your use case or industry. Our extensive documentation and dedicated slack channels also make integration a breeze, so we’ll have you up and running in a matter of days, not weeks.