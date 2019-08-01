Products
We’re modernizing identity data
and anti-fraud solutions.

300+

Clients

76Mil

Verified

700Mil

Unique IDs

2014

Founded

Who we are

Cognito is focused on simplifying consumer and business identity verification through cutting-edge technology integrations and partnerships. We hone in on the problems that high growth companies face to deliver products tailored for large onboarding volumes.

We empower companies with advanced tech that helps to optimize customer onboarding experience using developer-centric infrastructure, and an industry-first gradual verification approach, maximizing match rates.

A new approach
to data products.

We believe in building data products that are built with the ideal consumer experience in mind and working toward high value solutions for businesses. Security and user experience shouldn’t have to be a tradeoff, and our solutions make fighting that dichotomy easier than ever before.

Leadership Team

Alain Meier
Chief Executive Officer

Chris Morton
Chief Operating Officer

Daniel Gollahon
VP of Engineering

Our Investors

We are backed by some of the most influential Silicon Valley investors.

Work At Cognito

View our openings and apply to join our team.

