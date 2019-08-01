We’re modernizing identity data
and anti-fraud solutions.
300+
Clients
76Mil
Verified
700Mil
Unique IDs
2014
Founded
Who we are
Cognito is focused on simplifying consumer and business identity verification through cutting-edge technology integrations and partnerships. We hone in on the problems that high growth companies face to deliver products tailored for large onboarding volumes.
We empower companies with advanced tech that helps to optimize customer onboarding experience using developer-centric infrastructure, and an industry-first gradual verification approach, maximizing match rates.
A new approach
to data products.
We believe in building data products that are built with the ideal consumer experience in mind and working toward high value solutions for businesses. Security and user experience shouldn't have to be a tradeoff, and our solutions make fighting that dichotomy easier than ever before.
Leadership Team
Alain Meier
Chief Executive Officer
Chris Morton
Chief Operating Officer
Daniel Gollahon
VP of Engineering
Our Investors
We are backed by some of the most influential Silicon Valley investors.