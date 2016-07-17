Cognito Broadcast
Stay up-to-date with the latest insights and news from Cognito
- All Posts
- Product News
- Insights
- Engineering
Changelog
See our latest product changesSee more
Improvement
New API docs, screening improvements, and prep work for this week's release 📕Read more
New
Less input repetition for reflows, new lists for screening entities, and bug fixes ⏩Read more
New
Hybrid Flows: Verify users via API and dynamically handle fallbacks and exceptions via UI ☯️Read more
New
Sandbox integration helper and manually cancelable flow session 🏖Read more