Cognito Broadcast

Stay up-to-date with the latest insights and news from Cognito

Changelog

See our latest product changes

September 6
Improvement

New API docs, screening improvements, and prep work for this week's release 📕

August 30
New

Less input repetition for reflows, new lists for screening entities, and bug fixes ⏩

August 23
New

Hybrid Flows: Verify users via API and dynamically handle fallbacks and exceptions via UI ☯️

August 16
New

Sandbox integration helper and manually cancelable flow session 🏖

