Developers
This documentation will give you everything you need to get up and running with Cognito's ID verification APIs.
Flow
The all-in-one ID verification system
Screening
Watchlist and PEP screening for AML
Identity
ID verification starting with just a phone
General Concepts
Cognito is a set of incredibly powerful APIs which help you understand who your customer really is. In these guides we outline how to integrate the APIs for most common use cases.
Authenticating your requests
Securely communicate with our servers using your API key and secret.
Setting up your webhooks
How to handle receiving webhooks from Cognito about important events.
Programming language SDKs
Plug-and-play SDKs for a variety of programming languages.
Tips for checking & testing your integration
Once you have your integration complete, here are a few tips to ensure you are off to a good start.
Popular Guides
See some of our more popular integration guides as you look to extend and improve your connection to Cognito.
Assessing Results
Understand identity scores and how they work alongside identity searches.
Algorithms and Lists
Learn about the search algorithms employed by Cognito Screening as well as the available lists.
Securing your Flow integration
How to take the next step and ensure your Flow is secure.