This documentation will give you everything you need to get up and running with Cognito's ID verification APIs.

Flow

The all-in-one ID verification system

Integration Guide API Reference

Screening

Watchlist and PEP screening for AML

Integration Guide API Reference

Identity

ID verification starting with just a phone

Integration Guide API Reference

General Concepts

Cognito is a set of incredibly powerful APIs which help you understand who your customer really is. In these guides we outline how to integrate the APIs for most common use cases.

Authenticating your requests

Securely communicate with our servers using your API key and secret.

Setting up your webhooks

How to handle receiving webhooks from Cognito about important events.

Programming language SDKs

Plug-and-play SDKs for a variety of programming languages.

Tips for checking & testing your integration

Once you have your integration complete, here are a few tips to ensure you are off to a good start.



Popular Guides

See some of our more popular integration guides as you look to extend and improve your connection to Cognito.

Assessing Results

Understand identity scores and how they work alongside identity searches.

Algorithms and Lists

Learn about the search algorithms employed by Cognito Screening as well as the available lists.

Securing your Flow integration

How to take the next step and ensure your Flow is secure.