Fast and accurate address verification service

A physical address is one of the most important elements

that make up a customer’s identity.

Therefore, it’s not surprising that address verification is one of the basic requirements for KYC/AML checks. Because of strict KYC/AML regulations, businesses need to verify the addresses of customers, vendors, merchants, agents, and others to confirm their authenticity. Doing so minimizes the risk and threat of fraudsters and allows for complete due diligence.

Cognito differs from competitors by offering a secure, real-time, and automated tool. Our online address validation process begins with nothing more than a name and phone number and leverages data from authoritative, trusted sources to validate customers’ current and historic address information in real-time.

Trusted data sources enhance our process

The purpose of address verification is to verify, correct, and standardize customer addresses as a type of physical identifying data.

APIs assist with reliable verification and validation in several different ways, such as by normalizing street address values to the USPS standard and verifying shipping addresses in real-time around the country.

Cognito’s solution validates and verifies customer addresses by pulling from trusted data sources such as credit bureaus, government records, and other financial institution records to authenticate customers’ current and previous address information. It also makes imperfect or incomplete data usable with robust algorithms that find areas of similarity and connections with structured data.

Benefits across numerous industries

Businesses in many industries use address verification tools to verify individual customer addresses, mailing lists, as well as other types of data that rely on accurate address information. Industry examples include e-commerce, financial services, third-party logistics companies, vacation rental services, background check firms, and more.

There are many benefits of Cognito’s solution for various industry applications, including: