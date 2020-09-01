How We Stack Up
We did the research, we’ve tested the industry, and here is how we stack up against the legacy providers for anti fraud and compliance solutions.
Cognito Identity
Legacy ID Doc
Legacy Electronic Verification
User experience focused
Yes, simple, easy, low friction
No, high friction experience
Partially
Quick implementation time
Yes, as little as 1 day
No, months or more
No, months or more
Scalable solution
Yes, volumes of millions
No, slow human reviewers
Yes, sometimes
Flexible API
Yes, you define
No
No
Quality data
Yes, high quality regulated data
Not backed by identity data
No, often times self-reported
Global service offering
No, not currently (Available with Flow)
Yes, global offering
Yes, 2 - 40 countries
Fast result response time
Yes, usually less than 1 second
No, usually minutes
Yes, usually less than 1 second
Cognito Identity
User experience focused
Documentary
No, high friction experience
Legacy Electronic Verification
Partially
Cognito Identity
Yes, simple, easy, low friction
Quick implementation time
Documentary
No, months or more
Legacy Electronic Verification
No, months or more
Cognito Identity
Yes, as little as 1 day
Scalable solution
Documentary
No, slow human reviewers
Legacy Electronic Verification
Yes, sometimes
Cognito Identity
Yes, volumes of millions
Flexible API
Documentary
No
Legacy Electronic Verification
No
Cognito Identity
Yes, you define
Quality data
Documentary
Not backed by identity data
Legacy Electronic Verification
No, often times self-reported
Cognito Identity
Yes, only regulated data
Global service offering
Documentary
Yes, global offering
Legacy Electronic Verification
Yes, 2 - 40 countries
Cognito Identity
No, not currently
Fast result response time
Documentary
No, usually minutes
Legacy Electronic Verification
Yes, usually less than 1 second
Cognito Identity
Yes, usually less than 1 second
Cognito Screening
Legacy Solutions
Ongoing monitoring
Yes, daily rescans with change tracking
No or limited change tracking
Hit improvement over time
Yes, API-driven feedback
No, static responses
Case management
Yes, full compliance CRM included
Bring (or build) your own
Scalable solution
Yes, volumes of millions
No, buckle under high volumes
Advanced search algorithms
No, naive phonetic + distance matching
Risk-based evaluation
Yes, risk-level-specific
None, or limited
Easy audit preparation
Yes, built-in audit trails
No, build your own audit trails
Cognito Screening
Ongoing monitoring
Legacy Solutions
No or limited change tracking
Cognito Screening
Yes, daily rescans with change tracking
Hit improvement over time
Legacy Solutions
No, static responses
Cognito Screening
Yes, API-driven feedback
Case management
Legacy Solutions
Bring (or build) your own
Cognito Screening
Yes, full compliance CRM included
Scalable solution
Legacy Solutions
No, buckle under high volumes
Cognito Screening
Yes, volumes of millions
Advanced search algorithms
Legacy Solutions
No, naive phonetic + distance matching
Cognito Screening
Risk-based evaluation
Legacy Solutions
None, or limited
Cognito Screening
Yes, risk-level-specific
Easy audit preparation
Legacy Solutions
No, build your own audit trails
Cognito Screening
Yes, built-in audit trails