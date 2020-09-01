Products
How We Stack Up

We did the research, we’ve tested the industry, and here is how we stack up against the legacy providers for anti fraud and compliance solutions.

Cognito Identity

Legacy ID Doc

Legacy Electronic Verification

User experience focused

Yes, simple, easy, low friction

No, high friction experience

Partially

Quick implementation time

Yes, as little as 1 day

No, months or more

No, months or more

Scalable solution

Yes, volumes of millions

No, slow human reviewers

Yes, sometimes

Flexible API

Yes, you define

No

No

Quality data

Yes, high quality regulated data

Not backed by identity data

No, often times self-reported

Global service offering

No, not currently (Available with Flow)

Yes, global offering

Yes, 2 - 40 countries

Fast result response time

Yes, usually less than 1 second

No, usually minutes

Yes, usually less than 1 second

Cognito Screening

Legacy Solutions

Ongoing monitoring

Yes, daily rescans with change tracking

No or limited change tracking

Hit improvement over time

Yes, API-driven feedback

No, static responses

Case management

Yes, full compliance CRM included

Bring (or build) your own

Scalable solution

Yes, volumes of millions

No, buckle under high volumes

Advanced search algorithms

Yes, advanced cross-lingual retrieval

No, naive phonetic + distance matching

Risk-based evaluation

Yes, risk-level-specific

None, or limited

Easy audit preparation

Yes, built-in audit trails

No, build your own audit trails

Ready to get started?