Changelog
New API docs, screening improvements, and prep work for this week's release 📕
We've been working hard on a number of Screening, Flow, and Identity improvements that will start rolling out this week that we're excited to share with you. In the meantime, enjoy the bug fixes and improved stability!
New
- We released our brand new API documentation. This brings unity and clarity to our product offering and brings dark mode to our API guides. We're continuing to expand on our API documentation heavily in the coming weeks to make integration easier than ever.
Improvement
- Improved behavior and design when submitting Screening reviews, no longer defaulting to "Confirm" for all hits
- Increased the number of Screening hits you can review at one time from 25 to 50
Fix
- Fixed the style of Flow sessions that only have one timeline item in them
- Fixed an issue where front end and backend validations for a postal code were mismatched
- Fixed an issue with sending a high volume of SMS verifications at once
- Fixed a rare issue with ID doc verifications when glare is present in the document
- Fixed an error that can occur when a session with the same
customer_referenceis created in rapid succession
Less input repetition for reflows, new lists for screening entities, and bug fixes ⏩
Deprecation
- Released new API format for Flow sessions and a handful of deprecations, which are documented on our API Guides
- The API is currently in the "Soft Deprecation" phase, meaning we return a forwards-compatible API response so you can upgrade your code without downtime.
- The "Hard Deprecation" date is September 24th, 2021
New
- When reflowing a customer, Flow now intelligently inherits PII that the customer has already provided, or prompts them to re-enter information depending on the kind of reflow that is occurring. This reduces unnecessary input repetition for your customers while still allowing you to ask customers for corrected information when required.
- 🇨🇦 Canada Consolidated List of Sanctions (API code:
CA_CON) is now available for screening entities
- 🇺🇳 United Nations Consolidated List (API code:
IZ_UNC) is now available for screening entities
Improvement
- Released significantly improved documentation for Hybrid Flows to help you understand how inputs are validated and what combinations are possible across various countries
- Improved OCR behavior to account for more variation in how passports are photographed
- Improved behavior of ID document image cropping on Flow
- Added support for verifying horizontal Guam drivers licenses
- Added better document value normalizing for Screening. This results in significantly better matching when providing inconsistently formatted SSNs, passport numbers, business numbers, and more. We normalize the values on the source watchlist data as well as your inputs to increase reliability.
- Improved ID number extraction handling for passports on Flow
- Improved the design and clarity of in-progress flow sessions on the dashboard
Fix
- Fixed issue with Hybrid Flow sessions getting stuck on sandbox
- Fixed an issue where fallback behaviors were unreliable when specific country configurations were present
Hybrid Flows: Verify users via API and dynamically handle fallbacks and exceptions via UI ☯️
New
-
We're excited to announce the release of the Hybrid Flow beta. Hybrid Flows are one of our most requested features, allowing you to pass Cognito any data you have already collected about your users (name, email, date of birth, phone, address, and even ID numbers like the United States' SSN, Canada's SIN, Mexico's CURP, etc.) so that you do not need to re-prompt users for already-collected data.
If a country supports Lightning Verification and you supply all of the necessary information, users can be verified without ever displaying the Flow UI. If a user can't be verified purely with Lightning, or your workflow requires additional steps, you can then drop users directly onto the next step seamlessly.
Hybrid Flows unlock the potential for you to verify the majority of customers using your own native UIs and still have dynamic fallbacks and exceptions be handled with the Flow UI, significantly reducing integration and maintenance complexity. They also work perfectly when used alongside our managed UI - allowing you to start a session via API and then optionally work directly with customers via support using our "link to Flow" hosted verification UI.
You can learn about how to pass data to your Flow sessions on our API reference.
Improvement
- Improved style and behavior of scrolling on the dashboard sidebar when you have a lot of Screening programs or Flow templates
- Improved underlying reliability of our search nodes for Screening
Fix
- Fixed an issue with missing glare indicators for ID document verification
- Fixed an issue with resuming a Flow during the SMS verification step causing an error
Sandbox integration helper and manually cancelable flow session 🏖
New
- When deployed in sandbox mode, there is now a helpful pop up that explains how to complete each step and links to relevant documentation. This is part of an ongoing effort to make integrating and testing Flow easier.
- Flow sessions can now be canceled manually on the dashboard
Improvement
- Removed confusing message that showed some steps as still pending when they were expired or canceled on the Flow dashboard
- The sidebar on the dashboard now scrolls if you have too many Flow templates or Screening programs to fit vertically
- The liveness mode toggle no longer displays in the sidebar on the dashboard if your account does not have live access
- Document verification attempts can now be viewed on the Flow dashboard before the entire Documentary Verification step has been completed
Fix
- Fixed an issue where
pending_reviewsteps could trigger an error in the Flow API and during some Flow sessions
- Fixed an issue where a custom reflow with only Selfie Check could fail
- Fixed some incorrect ID number validations in the Flow modal
- Fixed a bug where Selfie Checks could appear to loop and request the same interaction more than once
- Fixed a bug where some tooltip explainers were absent on the Flow dashboard
Selfie checks, improved mobile experience, and additional social media data 🤳
New
- Selfie checks, to ensure your customer is real and matches their ID documents, have been released! Collecting a live video of users can now be configured on a per-country basis to run as a part of every Flow session or only when performing documentary verifications.
- Added more linked social media account data, including: Airbnb, Amazon, Booking.com, Discord, Kakao, Line, Ok.ru, Qzone, Snapchat, Zalo
- Expired sessions can now be automatically retried by users after a period of two weeks
Improvement
- On mobile Flow sessions, the
Continuebutton now appears above the keyboard when all information is filled
- On mobile, Flow sessions now scroll to the top of the form on each new page
- If a Flow session is canceled during a Flow retry, users now see a friendly notice
- When requesting that a user retry a document verification, we now provide a clear message if we detect that the document was expired
- Improved mobile safari form styling to make form fields feel more like a native app
- The Flow country dropdown now lists
Czech Republicinstead of
Czechia
Fix
- An issue where resuming a Flow session could fail if the user had previously only filled their country
- Fixed an issue on desktop where scrolling the page could incorrectly position the Flow modal
- Fixed an issue where some active Flow sessions might not display in the dashboard if a step was processing
- Fixed Flow retries for sessions that have not yet accepted the terms of service
- Disabled ambiguous
inferbehavior for the Flow retries API for sessions that are still active
- Fixed incorrect url validation for privacy policies in Flow templates