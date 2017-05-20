5 Pry Features Every Ruby Developer Should Know

Pry is a great tool for Ruby. You have probably used it by setting binding.pry in the middle of your code like so:

From: lib/dry/types/hash/schema.rb @ line 58 Dry::Types::Hash::Schema #try: 40 : def try (hash, &block) 41 : success = true 42 : output = {} 43 : 44 : begin 45 : result = try_coerce(hash) do |key, member_result| 46 : success &&= member_result.success? 47 : output[key] = member_result.input 48 : 49 : member_result 50 : end 51 : rescue ConstraintError, UnknownKeysError, SchemaError => e 52 : success = false 53 : result = e 54 : end 55 : 56 : binding.pry 57 : => 58 : if success 59 : success(output) 60 : else 61 : failure = failure(output, result) 62 : block ? yield (failure) : failure 63 : end 64 : end > (#<Dry::Types::Hash::Weak>)

Pry is much more than a tool for setting a breakpoint though. It is a great tool for exploring code interactively.

Discovering available methods

Pry provides a command called ls that lists methods and variables available in the current scope. In the code snippet above, the ls command would print out the following:

> (#<Dry::Types::Hash::Weak>) ls #<Dry::Equalizer:0x007fafd29f2b88> #methods: hash inspect Dry::Equalizer::Methods #methods: == eql? Dry::Types::Options #methods: meta pristine with Dry::Types::Builder #methods: constrained constrained_type constructor default enum optional safe | Dry::Types::Definition#methods: === default? name options primitive? success constrained? failure optional? primitive result valid? Dry::Types::Hash#methods: permissive schema strict strict_with_defaults symbolized weak Dry::Types::Hash::Schema#methods: [] call member_types Dry::Types::Hash::Weak#methods: try instance variables: @__args__ @member_types @meta @options @primitive locals: block e failure hash output result success

This is a breakdown of all the methods available in the current scope, grouped by the class or module that owns that method. It also lists the available instance variables and local variables. This is a very powerful tool for quickly understanding the role and responsibility of the code you are debugging.

The ls command also lets you drill down into different parts of the current scope. We can use ls --locals to view the names of local variables alongside their current values:

> (#<Dry::Types::Hash::Weak>) ls -l result = { :name=> #<Dry::Types::Result::Failure input=nil error=#<Dry::Logic::Result:0x007fafd2cb98d0 @success=false, @id=nil, @serializer=#<Proc:0x01@lib/dry/logic/rule.rb:47>>>} hash = { :name=>nil } output = { :name=>nil } success = false block = nil e = nil failure = nil

Learning without documentation

Pry makes it easy to search for methods under a namespace. For example, if we wanted to find methods for handling xpaths with Nokogiri, we can use find-method :

> find-method xpath Nokogiri Nokogiri::CSS.xpath_for Nokogiri::CSS::Node Nokogiri::CSS::Node #to_xpath Nokogiri::CSS::Parser Nokogiri::CSS::Parser #xpath_for Nokogiri::XML::Document Nokogiri::XML::Document #implied_xpath_contexts Nokogiri::XML::Node Nokogiri::XML::Node #implied_xpath_contexts Nokogiri::XML::NodeSet Nokogiri::XML::NodeSet #xpath Nokogiri::XML::NodeSet #implied_xpath_contexts Nokogiri::XML::Searchable Nokogiri::XML::Searchable #xpath Nokogiri::XML::Searchable #at_xpath Nokogiri::XML::Searchable #xpath_query_from_css_rule

We learn some interesting features from this list:

We can convert CSS selectors into XPaths We can search XML documents with #xpath and #xpath_at

If we want to learn more about how to precisely use one of these methods we can use the stat command:

> stat Nokogiri::CSS.xpath_for Method Information: -- Name: xpath_for Alias: None. Owner: #<Class:Nokogiri::CSS> Visibility: public Type: Bound Arity: - 2 Method Signature: xpath_for(selector, options= ?) Source Location: /dev/gems/ruby/ 2.4 . 1 /gems/nokogiri- 1.7 . 2 /lib/nokogiri/css. rb: 22

If we wanted to learn how the method works, we can use show-source :

> show-source Nokogiri::CSS.xpath_for From: /dev/gems/ruby/ 2.4 . 1 /gems/nokogiri- 1.7 . 2 /lib/nokogiri/css.rb @ line 22 : Owner: #<Class:Nokogiri::CSS> Visibility: public Number of lines: 3 def xpath_for (selector, options={}) Parser.new(options[ :ns ] || {}).xpath_for selector, options end

We can also see nice, syntax highlighted code examples using show-doc :

These handful of commands are a great daily resource for debugging and exploring new gems. Give it a try!