Cognito Broadcast

Cognito Helps Crypto Companies Stay Compliant

Cognito Team

 on February 3, 2021

Cryptocurrency has been quickly moving from the margins to the mainstream — but the journey to securing crypto transactions isn’t over yet. There’s currently a perceived gap between cryptocurrency businesses and the regulatory frameworks that govern financial services and institutions across the globe.

This infographic discusses where the current gaps are, and how a modern, intelligent Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) solution can help close them.

