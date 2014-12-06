How ID verification works

BlockScore is an identity verification service that uses many data sources to verify the identity of your customers or users. The goal of the verification is to take information provided by a user, see if the coherence of that information matches various data sources, and return the results to you for compliance and fraud mitigation.

Unlike single-source providers such as credit bureaus, BlockScore uses not only BlockScore data, but data from many sources to verify identity information. When identity information is submitted, proprietary algorithms compare the identity information provided against various data sources and within a second, return both a simple valid/invalid and details about the match strength of each piece of data provided by the user. For many businesses, a valid/invalid response is sufficient. For more sophisticated risk models, the details can be used.

Optionally, BlockScore offers a question set service, also known as KBA (knowledge-based authentication). After a verification is performed on a person and determined to be valid, you may request a question set comprised of five questions. These questions are used to determine if the owner of the identity is submitting the identity information to you. You may present the user with as few questions as you like. After you collect the answers to the questions from the user, send the answers to BlockScore and you will receive the results in under a second.

In addition to verifying that the identity information is for a real person, the information can also be checked against several watchlists simultaneously. See watchlist scanning for more information on supported lists.