New dashboard now available

For the past few months, we have been working on an improved dashboard experience. All BlockScore businesses will now see it once they login. Though there are dozens of improvements, here are some highlights:

Search

One of our most requested features, search, is now available on the top bar of every page. You can now search universally for all people, companies and candidates and then drill down into specific results using the sidebar.

We have also added the ability to search past results directly using the API. You can read more about how to do that in our documentation.

Brand new interface

The new dashboard now shares the same look and feel as the rest of the BlockScore systems. It is now much easier to find what you are looking for, and we have vastly improved the signup experience and applying for live access. Common actions like verifying new people can now be done right from the dashboard homepage.

Manage candidates

Our comprehensive watchlist scanning system, Candidates, is now accessible from the dashboard. View your searches and any watchlist hits that may have occurred.

Address autocomplete

We have made using the dashboard to verify users easier than ever before by automatically filling in country subdivisions (like states, provinces and cantons) as well as cities once you enter a postal code.

Activity feed

The new dashboard homepage includes an activity feed that helps you stay on top of what is happening in your business.

Support for international documents

The person verification forms now supports all of the forms of documentation that we support on our API.

Comprehensive verification details

After verifying a person or company, we now display all of the details regarding the verification results as well as icons to indicate whether this response is good, bad or neutral.

We hope you enjoy the improvements. If you have any feedback, please message us at support@blockscore.com. There is a lot more to come in the following weeks!