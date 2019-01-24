New feature: screen digital currency addresses on OFAC lists

In late November 2018, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control added two virtual currency (Bitcoin) addresses to their SDN lists for the first time since the program’s inception. This change ushered in a new era of law enforcement and mandated that any companies transacting with cryptocurrency screen for potentially incoming and outgoing funds associated with sanctioned addresses.

We’re pleased to announce the addition of virtual currency addresses to the BlockScore watch list screening product. This is a free addition for all customers and is available today in your BlockScore account.

Digital currency addresses will now be listed among other documents such as ssn or passport using the type digital_currency_address for any potential watch list hits returned. Alternatively, BlockScore customers can enter a cryptocurrency address as a search term when creating a Candidate.

You can read more about how to upgrade your integration to take advantage of these new screening features in our documentation.

If you have any questions about how to take advantage of these new changes, please contact support@blockscore.com and we would be happy to assist you.