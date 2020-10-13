OFAC Risk Matrix: How High Risk is Your Business?

Management Consideration

Low Risk

Management has fully assessed the bank’s level of risk based on its customer base and product lines. This understanding of risk and strong commitment to OFAC compliance is satisfactorily communicated throughout the organization. Medium Risk

Management exhibits a reasonable understanding of the key aspects of OFAC compliance and its commitment is generally clear and satisfactorily communicated throughout the organization, but it may lack a program appropriately tailored to risk. High Risk

Management does not understand, or has chosen to ignore, key aspects of OFAC compliance risk. The importance of compliance is not emphasized or communicated throughout the organization.

Board of Directors Approval

Low Risk

The board of directors, or board committee, has approved an OFAC compliance program that includes policies, procedures, controls, and information systems that are adequate, and consistent with the bank’s OFAC risk profile. Medium Risk

The board has approved an OFAC compliance program that includes most of the appropriate policies, procedures, controls, and information systems necessary to ensure compliance, but some weaknesses are noted. High Risk

The board has not approved an OFAC compliance program, or policies, procedures, controls, and information systems are significantly deficient.

Staffing Levels

Low Risk

Staffing levels appear adequate to properly execute the OFAC compliance program. Medium Risk

Staffing levels appear generally adequate, but some deficiencies are noted. High Risk

Management has failed to provide appropriate staffing levels to handle workload.

Authority and Accountability

Low Risk

Authority and accountability for OFAC compliance are clearly defined and enforced, including the designation of a qualified OFAC officer. Medium Risk

Authority and accountability are defined, but some refinements are needed. A qualified OFAC officer has been designated. High Risk

Authority and accountability for compliance have not been clearly established. No OFAC compliance officer, or an unqualified one, has been appointed. The role of the OFAC officer is unclear.

Staff Training

Low Risk

Training is appropriate and effective based on the bank’s risk profile, covers applicable personnel, and provides necessary up-to-date information and resources to ensure compliance. Medium Risk

Training is conducted and management provides adequate resources given the risk profile of the organization; however, some areas are not covered within the training program. High Risk

Training is sporadic and does not cover important regulatory and risk areas.

Internal Quality Control

Low Risk

The institution employs strong quality control methods. Medium Risk

The institution employs limited quality control methods. High Risk

The institution does not employ quality control methods.

Compliance Culture

Low Risk

Compliance considerations are incorporated into all products and areas of the organization. Medium Risk

Compliance considerations were overlooked, but not in high-risk areas, and management promised corrective action when deficiencies were identified. High Risk

Compliance considerations are not incorporated into numerous areas of the organization, or do not adequately cover high-risk areas.

Effective Policies

Low Risk

Effective policies for screening transactions and new accounts for Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDNs) and sanctioned countries is in place. These policies take into account the level of risk of the type of transaction being screened. Medium Risk

Policies for screening transactions and new accounts exist but are not properly aligned with the bank’s level of risk. High Risk

Policies for screening transactions and new accounts do not exist.

Reporting and Audit Trails

Low Risk

Compliance systems and controls effectively identify and appropriately report potential OFAC violations. Compliance systems are commensurate with risk. Records are retained that document such reporting. Medium Risk

Compliance systems and controls generally identify potential OFAC violations, but the systems are not comprehensive based on risk or have some weaknesses that allow inaccurate reporting. High Risk

Compliance systems and controls are ineffective in identifying and reporting OFAC violations and are not commensurate with the bank’s level of risk.

Ongoing Monitoring and Re-scans

Low Risk

On a periodic basis, determined by the bank’s level of risk, all existing accounts are checked to ensure that problem accounts are properly blocked or restricted, depending on the requirements of the relevant sanctions program. Medium Risk

Accounts are periodically checked to ensure that problem accounts are properly blocked or restricted, but this does not occur often enough based on the bank’s level of risk. High Risk

Existing accounts are not reviewed to ensure that problem accounts are properly blocked or restricted.

Adaptation Speed and Data Updates

Low Risk

Compliance systems and controls quickly adapt to changes in the OFAC SDN list and country programs, regardless of how frequently or infrequently those changes occur. Medium Risk

Compliance systems and controls are generally adequate and adapt to changes in the OFAC SDN list and country programs. High Risk

Compliance systems and controls are not current and are inadequate to comply with and adapt to changes to the OFAC SDN list and country programs.

Independent Audits

Low Risk

Independent testing of a compliance program’s effectiveness is in place. An independent audit function tests OFAC compliance with regard to systems, training and use. Medium Risk

Overall, independent testing is in place and effective, but some weaknesses are noted. High Risk

Independent testing is not in place or is ineffective. Testing performed is not considered independent.

Remediation Efforts

Low Risk

Problems and potential problems are quickly identified, and management promptly implements meaningful corrective action. Medium Risk

Problems are generally corrected in the normal course of business without significant investment of money or management attention. Management is reasonably responsive when deficiencies are identified. High Risk

Errors and weaknesses are not self-identified. Management is dependent on regulatory findings or responds only when violations are cited or penalties assessed.

Overall Compliance