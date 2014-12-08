Using BlockScore in an app

BlockScore can be easily implemented in apps. As with any good system design, there are some important points to ensure user data is protected. This post goes through the basics of how to use BlockScore ID verification in an app.

The first step is to design a form to collect the required identity information from your user in your app. From that form, identity information needs to be sent to your server. Always use encrypted channels to communicate between your app, server, and external service providers such as BlockScore. Never store identity information in the app. We also recommend not storing personally identifiable information (PII) on your server because BlockScore can safely store it for you.

The next step is to send the identity information from your server to BlockScore using either our RESTful HTTP API or a client library for your server platform. Many client libraries are available on the BlockScore Github repository. Within a second of sending the information from your server to BlockScore, you will receive a response with valid/invalid, details about the matching pieces of information, and a token to access information about that verification in the future. As mentioned, in lieu of storing the identity information on your server, this token can be used to retrieve identity information from BlockScore.

Once BlockScore has responded with a valid status to your server, store the token in the user’s record. If an invalid status is returned, you may permit the user to retry the verification. We recommend that you limit the number of times the user may retry the verification. A common rate is two verifications per 24 hour period.

BlockScore provides an API key to communicate with our web service. All requests must including this API key. Because this key is also used to retrieve past verification information, it should never be used outside of your server. Never use or store your BlockScore API key on your app.

Optionally, you may request a question set to ensure the person submitting the identity information is the owner of the identity. See BlockScore documentation on implementing question sets.

For app developers with little server development experience, services like Parse provide an easy way to run the necessary server software to support your apps.