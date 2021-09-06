Changelog for September 6, 2021
New API docs, screening improvements, and prep work for this week's release 📕
We've been working hard on a number of Screening, Flow, and Identity improvements that will start rolling out this week that we're excited to share with you. In the meantime, enjoy the bug fixes and improved stability!
New
- We released our brand new API documentation. This brings unity and clarity to our product offering and brings dark mode to our API guides. We're continuing to expand on our API documentation heavily in the coming weeks to make integration easier than ever.
Improvement
- Improved behavior and design when submitting Screening reviews, no longer defaulting to "Confirm" for all hits
- Increased the number of Screening hits you can review at one time from 25 to 50
Fix
- Fixed the style of Flow sessions that only have one timeline item in them
- Fixed an issue where front end and backend validations for a postal code were mismatched
- Fixed an issue with sending a high volume of SMS verifications at once
- Fixed a rare issue with ID doc verifications when glare is present in the document
- Fixed an error that can occur when a session with the same
customer_referenceis created in rapid succession