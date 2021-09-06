New API docs, screening improvements, and prep work for this week's release 📕

We've been working hard on a number of Screening, Flow, and Identity improvements that will start rolling out this week that we're excited to share with you. In the meantime, enjoy the bug fixes and improved stability!

New

We released our brand new API documentation. This brings unity and clarity to our product offering and brings dark mode to our API guides. We're continuing to expand on our API documentation heavily in the coming weeks to make integration easier than ever.

Improvement

Improved behavior and design when submitting Screening reviews, no longer defaulting to "Confirm" for all hits

Increased the number of Screening hits you can review at one time from 25 to 50

Fix