Changelog for September 20, 2021
New ID document countries, Screening timeline improvements, and a new Screening watchlist 🌏
New
-
🇬🇧 UK Her Majesty's Treasury Consolidated List of Sanctions (API code:
UK_HMC) is now available for screening entities
-
Added additional supported countries for ID document verification:
- 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates (Driver's License, ID Card, Passport, Residency Permit Card)
- 🇧🇭 Bahrain (Driver's License, ID Card, Passport, Residency Permit Card)
- 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka (Driver's License, ID Card, Passport)
- 🇹🇨 Turks and Caicos Islands (Driver's License, ID Card, Passport)
Improvement
- Enhanced Flow's device fingerprinting reliability
- Added additional "Add new countries or territories" in "Assign countries" for ease of access
- Improved quality of 🇮🇳 Indian Lightning verifications
- Improved the layout of profile changes in the Screening timeline
- Added additional detail to assignments in the Screening timeline
Fix
- Fixed a bug where the Flow error page would render incorrectly
- Fixed bug where Central America was not showing in the Flow workflow configuration editor
- Fixed a bug in the Screening timeline where the before and after values of profile edits were shown in the wrong order