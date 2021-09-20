Products
Changelog for September 20, 2021

New ID document countries, Screening timeline improvements, and a new Screening watchlist 🌏

New

  • 🇬🇧 UK Her Majesty's Treasury Consolidated List of Sanctions (API code: UK_HMC) is now available for screening entities

  • Added additional supported countries for ID document verification:

    • 🇦🇪 United Arab Emirates (Driver's License, ID Card, Passport, Residency Permit Card)
    • 🇧🇭 Bahrain (Driver's License, ID Card, Passport, Residency Permit Card)
    • 🇱🇰 Sri Lanka (Driver's License, ID Card, Passport)
    • 🇹🇨 Turks and Caicos Islands (Driver's License, ID Card, Passport)

New countries supported for ID documents

Improvement

  • Enhanced Flow's device fingerprinting reliability
  • Added additional "Add new countries or territories" in "Assign countries" for ease of access
  • Improved quality of 🇮🇳 Indian Lightning verifications
  • Improved the layout of profile changes in the Screening timeline
  • Added additional detail to assignments in the Screening timeline

Fix

  • Fixed a bug where the Flow error page would render incorrectly
  • Fixed bug where Central America was not showing in the Flow workflow configuration editor
  • Fixed a bug in the Screening timeline where the before and after values of profile edits were shown in the wrong order

