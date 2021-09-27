Products
Changelog for September 27, 2021

Australian driver's license number support, and improved ID document fraud detection 🕵️

New

  • 🇦🇺 Australian driver's license numbers are now accepted in Flow Lightning verifications
  • The documentary verification attempt number is now available in the Flow API to help you determine the order that ID document verifications occurred for a user
{
  "documentary_verification": {
    "status": "success",
    "documents": [
      {
        "status": "success",
        "attempt": 1,
        "images": {
          "original_front": "https://sandbox.cognitohq.com/flow_sessions/flwses_52xR9LKo77r1Np/documents/1/orignial_front.jpeg",
          "original_back": "https://sandbox.cognitohq.com/flow_sessions/flwses_52xR9LKo77r1Np/documents/1/original_back.jpeg",
          "cropped_front": "https://sandbox.cognitohq.com/flow_sessions/flwses_52xR9LKo77r1Np/documents/1/cropped_front.jpeg",
          "cropped_back": "https://sandbox.cognitohq.com/flow_sessions/flwses_52xR9LKo77r1Np/documents/1/cropped_back.jpeg",
          "face": "https://sandbox.cognitohq.com/flow_sessions/flwses_52xR9LKo77r1Np/documents/1/face.jpeg"
        }

    ]
  }
}

Improvement

  • Address match rates are slightly improved for Identity and US Flows
  • Improved layout of Flow country configuration modal for smaller displays
  • The inactive cancel button is no longer shown on hosted (shareable URL) Flows
  • Improved false positive rate of ID document fraud detection
  • Improved pre-processing of ID documents to increase OCR accuracy

Fix

  • Fixed a bug where last 4 of SSN would be collected even if a Flow was configured to collect full 9
  • Fixed two Flow Hybrid input validation bugs which now return a helpful validation message and additional context
  • Fixed a bug where an invalid SSN could lead to a crash in the Flow modal
  • Fixed a bug where an invalid postal code could lead to a crash in the Flow modal
  • Fixed a bug with the Flow workflow configuration editor where it was not possible to update a configuration in some situations
  • Fixed Flow Editor preview crash in some workflow configurations
  • Fixed an error that could occur when creating a Review through the Screening API using an invalid ID

