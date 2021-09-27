Australian driver's license number support, and improved ID document fraud detection 🕵️

New
- 🇦🇺 Australian driver's license numbers are now accepted in Flow Lightning verifications
- The documentary verification
attempt number is now available in the Flow API to help you determine the order that ID document verifications occurred for a user
{
"documentary_verification": {
"status": "success",
"documents": [
{
"status": "success",
"attempt": 1,
"images": {
"original_front": "https://sandbox.cognitohq.com/flow_sessions/flwses_52xR9LKo77r1Np/documents/1/orignial_front.jpeg",
"original_back": "https://sandbox.cognitohq.com/flow_sessions/flwses_52xR9LKo77r1Np/documents/1/original_back.jpeg",
"cropped_front": "https://sandbox.cognitohq.com/flow_sessions/flwses_52xR9LKo77r1Np/documents/1/cropped_front.jpeg",
"cropped_back": "https://sandbox.cognitohq.com/flow_sessions/flwses_52xR9LKo77r1Np/documents/1/cropped_back.jpeg",
"face": "https://sandbox.cognitohq.com/flow_sessions/flwses_52xR9LKo77r1Np/documents/1/face.jpeg"
}
]
}
}
Improvement
- Address match rates are slightly improved for Identity and US Flows
- Improved layout of Flow country configuration modal for smaller displays
- The inactive cancel button is no longer shown on hosted (shareable URL) Flows
- Improved false positive rate of ID document fraud detection
- Improved pre-processing of ID documents to increase OCR accuracy
Fix
- Fixed a bug where last 4 of SSN would be collected even if a Flow was configured to collect full 9
- Fixed two Flow Hybrid input validation bugs which now return a helpful validation message and additional context
- Fixed a bug where an invalid SSN could lead to a crash in the Flow modal
- Fixed a bug where an invalid postal code could lead to a crash in the Flow modal
- Fixed a bug with the Flow workflow configuration editor where it was not possible to update a configuration in some situations
- Fixed Flow Editor preview crash in some workflow configurations
- Fixed an error that could occur when creating a Review through the Screening API using an invalid ID