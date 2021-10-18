KYC Details in the Flow API, PO box and residential address determinations, and more 📬

New
- KYC check details are now available via API! Flow Sessions now contain a
kyc_check object with the following information to help you see why the KYC step passed or failed:
"kyc_check": {
"status": "success",
"address": {
"summary": "match",
"po_box": "yes",
"type": "residential"
},
"name": {
"summary": "match"
},
"date_of_birth": {
"summary": "match"
},
"id_number": {
"summary": "match"
},
"phone": {
"summary": "match"
}
}
- Flow now tries to determine if addresses are P.O. boxes. Currently only available via API
- Flow now tries to determine if addresses are residential or commercial. Currently only available via API
- Publishable keys are now visible in the API Keys section of the settings modal. These were previously only visible as part of the Flow integration modal
Improvement
- Improved the quality of documentary verification name matching
- Improved the way partial matches are computed for phones and dates of birth so that partial results are easier to understand
Fix
- Fixed some occasional instances of less reliable data being reported in Flow's risk check system
- Fixed a small visual glitch with the
Delete User option in the settings modal
- Fixed a bug where it was briefly not possible to rotate TFA device
- Fixed event emission for
pending_review steps on Flow's frontend event system
- Fixed a bug which occasionally caused a documentary verification to get stuck