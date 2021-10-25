Added US BIS Unverified entity list, Flow modal fine-tuning, and a speedier dashboard 💨

New
- 🇺🇸 US Bureau of Industry and Security Unverified List (API code:
US_UVL) is now available for screening entities
Improvement
- Redundant, leading digits in phone numbers are now automatically removed for Flow end-users
- Significantly improved the performance of Flow dashboard index pages, especially for users with a large number of sessions
- Removed redundant
Continue button from the SMS code Flow step which submits automatically when the code is entered
- Adjusted styling of the Flow country selection modal to be less cramped
Fix
- Bug temporarily preventing new Flow Template updates
- Fixed a typo in an SMS delivery failure message and a developer-facing warning
- Fixed a bug where ID documents from US territories would crash the dashboard
- Fixed an issue where duplicate Screenings could be created if the
New Screening button was clicked more than once in rapid succession
- Fixed a race condition that could delay Flow session step processing
- Fixed an issue with Hybrid Flow verifications where a
400 status code would be returned, but a session would still be persisted