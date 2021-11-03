Manual review overrides for ID documents, higher ID document pass rates, Flow feedback system ↩️

New
- If an ID document fails verification, you can now override the system's decision and allow the Flow session to continue. We'll be adding overrides to more step types soon!
- 🇺🇸 Non-SDN Chinese Military-Industrial Complex Companies List (API code: US_CMC) is now available for screening entities
- You are now able to report any issues with a Flow session from within the dashboard. This helps improve the feedback loop of letting the Cognito team know when you discover parts of a verification that had unexpected outcomes so they can be fixed as quickly as possible
Improvement
- ID document verifications will now use MRZ-extracted date of birth information to augment OCR extractions
- We have further improved international name matching between user input and information extracted via OCR. Vietnamese, Cyrillic, Korean, and Chinese character matching now has a higher chance of a transliteration match to Latin user inputs
- We now show a helpful message on the dashboard to show when a user is still inputting data during a Lightning verification
- Added EPIC ID number support for 🇮🇳 Indian Lightning verifications
- We've improved the interface for selecting watchlists for Screening to provide helpful information about the lists that are available and what they screen against
Fix
- Fixed an issue where ID documents with erroneously submitted backs would fail
- Fixed an issue with porting PII over during reflow attempts
- Fixed an issue where ID documents would incorrectly OCR country codes and would get stuck in our queue
- Fixed an issue with Kosovo ID documents would get stuck due to inconsistent country codes
- Fixed an issue where SSN
last4 validation was too strict
- Fixed an issue where some 🇳🇱 Dutch Lightning verifications could error out
- Fixed an overly strict validation on Australian passport numbers