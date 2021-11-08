Introducing the Flow Network Explorer, and a more reliable, faster Flow 🧭

We're excited to announce the Flow Network Explorer. Flow is always trying to block fraudulent verification attempts, and one of the most powerful tools we use involves understanding the velocities of various characteristics of users signing up for your platform. Today we use Device IDs and IP address and plan to expand it more over time.

The Flow Network Explorer lets you view a list of all historical Flow sessions that are related in some way to the current session, such as users who signed up multiple times using the same device, or perhaps a shared internet connection. This helps you understand the graph of potentially fraudulent users and shut them down proactively.