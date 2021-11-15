Changelog for November 15, 2021
Politically Exposed Persons general availability, search by customer reference, and more manual overrides 🏛️
New
-
🌐 Our Politically Exposed Persons list is now available for all Screening customers. Choose between four risk levels based on your regulatory requirements and filter customers by location to reduce potential false positives. (API code:
IZ_PEP)
-
🌐 World Bank Listing of Ineligible Firms and Individuals List (API code:
IZ_WBK) is now available for screening individuals and entities
-
Added the ability to search for Flow sessions by customer reference on the dashboard
-
Added the ability to manually approve or reject the Flow Lightning Verification step
-
Added the ability to manually approve or reject the Flow Selfie Check step
-
Added the ability to confirm or dismiss all hits at once in the Screening dashboard
Improvement
- Substantially improved the reliability of
flow_session.step.updatedwebhook events
- Improved the reliability of the Flow Risk Check step. It was previously possible for some sessions to get stuck in a
processingstate
- Improved the reliability of the Flow Selfie Check step. It was previously possible for some sessions to get stuck in a
processingstate
- Increased the combined limit of hits that can be reviewed at one time when screening individuals from 50 to 100.
- Adjusted the Lightning national ID collection settings to make the configuration options clearer
- Made it possible to retry certain failed SMS verification attempts with a new phone number
- Removed several full reloads on the dashboard making for a snappier navigation experience
- The loading animation when moving between screening statuses, assignments, etc. is now less jarring
Fix
- Fixed bug which allowed configuring Lightning national ID collection in a way that made passing the Flow session impossible. Now if you choose not to collect a national ID, the relevant ruleset will be updated to take that into account.
- Fixed bug where the "Assignee" dropdown for filtering screenings would incorrectly have two entries for the current user
- Fixed date extraction issue for some Korean and Japanese IDs
- Fixed bug where dismissed hits were not displaying correctly in the dashboard
- Fixed issue where the contents for Flow Network Explorer could overflow improperly
- Fixed a bug where the "Continue" button of the Flow modal would not automatically pop up when an address was completed for locales without postal codes or zones