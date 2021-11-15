Politically Exposed Persons general availability, search by customer reference, and more manual overrides 🏛️

🌐 Our Politically Exposed Persons list is now available for all Screening customers. Choose between four risk levels based on your regulatory requirements and filter customers by location to reduce potential false positives. (API code: IZ_PEP )

🌐 World Bank Listing of Ineligible Firms and Individuals List (API code: IZ_WBK ) is now available for screening individuals and entities

Added the ability to search for Flow sessions by customer reference on the dashboard

Added the ability to manually approve or reject the Flow Lightning Verification step

Added the ability to manually approve or reject the Flow Selfie Check step