30% faster liveness verifications, fewer clicks to finish Screening reviews, SMS OTP autofill 😄

We simplified selfie checks, removing the requirement for users to turn their head to one side. We found this to be the most error-prone step (for example, confusing it with tilting versus turning the head). We adjusted the timing of the other steps accordingly allowing us to maintain the same security profile and improve pass rates

Automatically set the overall Screening status during a hit review to cleared or rejected based on the combination of confirmed and dismissed hits in a review

Significantly improved the reliability of SMS OTP autocomplete when used through an iOS or Android WebView

We've improved our PEP database reducing the number of IZ_PEP individuals with no associated country codes or locations by 50%

Improved the robustness of IP address geocoding

Improved the design of the back button in Screening to match Flow's style

Updated the header for Screenings to match Flow for visual continuity

The dashboard will now intelligently redirect you to products that are actually enabled on your account when you navigate to the root

If you have the secondary review feature enabled on Screening, we will now no longer show the "Two reviews are required" bar on Screenings with no hits to review to improve clarity

Breadcrumb navigation elements on the dashboard settings modal are now clickable

Added date of birth typo correction to Screening

We no longer auto-asssign Screenings if their initial status is cleared

Loading liveness videos on the dashboard now display a loading spinner rather than appearing blank