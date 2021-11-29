Changelog for November 29, 2021
Webhook testing system, one-click copy and paste for IDs, and more bug fixes 🪝
New
-
Webhook reliability and security are two of the top priorities of a successful Cognito Flow or Screening integration. To make this process easier, we've released our in-depth webhook testing system which allows you to fire off webhooks on demand and receive live feedback to guide you to make sure you've properly programmed your webhook handler.
Improvement
-
We tweaked the risk profile of
hey.comand
tom.comemail addresses so that they are not deemed as high risk
-
Improved the performance of Flow Network counts
-
You can now click the clipboard icon on Flow sessions next to customer reference IDs and Cognito IDs to instantly copy them
Fix
- Fixed a regression causing device fingerprinting to not work for some users
- Fixed an issue where the Flow Network Explorer did not appear if device fingerprinting failed
- Fixed an issue where the loading spinner on liveness videos on the dashboard caused the user's face to be off-center
- Fixed an issue where Flow sessions whose last step was "manually approved / rejected" could not be reflowed
- Fixed an issue where alphabets that aren't supported by our cross-lingual matching engine would fail comparison
- Fixed an issue where liveness could fail because of an unexpected response type