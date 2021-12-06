Audit trails for Flow step overrides and network failure resistant ID doc uploads ✍️

You can now easily see who overrode a Flow session step and what their decision was. This provides a coherent and clear timeline of exactly what happened through the lifecycle of a customer verification.

Significantly improved the resilience of ID document file uploads. If there is a network or user interruption mid-upload, the system will now gracefully let the user retry and salvage any data that was already uploaded previously.

We now show a helpful message that stops you from disabling ID number collection if you have a match rule that depends on it

Copy paste buttons will now reset to be copyable again after a couple of seconds

Added a copy and paste button to IDs and customer reference IDs in the Screening product

We now show the Screening program name in the header of the program you're currently in to match how the Flow product behaves

Increased the max number of allowed attempts to enter a correct SMS verification from 2 to 3. We have seen this improve the pass rate of some customers