Changelog for December 27, 2021

New passive liveness mode to boost pass rates and increase browser compatibility 📸

New

  • We've released a brand new mode for conducting liveness verification: passive liveness verification. This method uses a static selfie capture for presentation attack detection and will be used automatically if the end user has trouble with their camera permissions, or they are using a device that does not support WebRTC. This means that more users are able to complete liveness and Flow will gracefully fallback to passive liveness where needed.

    Passive liveness

  • The Screening hit summary has a new design that's more compact and lets you see what the current status of a customer is more quickly. To view the full summary you can just click the "Expand" button on the collapsed bar.

    New Screening hit summary

Improvement

  • We now display a helpful loading bar on liveness verifications so users can see approximately how long it will take to finish processing their liveness check.

    Selfie loading bar

  • We reduced the amount of memory used when capturing ID document images to reduce the chance that low memory devices refresh the page mid-verification.

Fix

  • A Flow user's current SMS attempt is now retrieved from the server rather than being kept track of locally. This fixes a mismatch that could occur between server and client state if the user refreshes their browser in between SMS verification attempts.
  • Fixed an issue where the "Resend Code" button for SMS verification could not be reached on desktop devices after entering an incorrect code.
  • The Flow dashboard will now no longer show liveness sessions with garbled user videos or sessions where a video could not be captured. These users now all fallback to passive liveness detection instead, so there will always be a reviewable photo or video of the end user.
  • Fixed an issue that could cause liveness verifications to fail despite all checks looking like they succeeded in the dashboard

