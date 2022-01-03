Upgraded UX for users who fail verification, and device fingerprinting improvements 🚦

In previous versions of Flow, if an end user failed a specific verification step, the session would short circuit and mark the user as failed. In Flows with complex step interactions, this would mean that if a support agent wanted to override a failed step, they would need to ask an end user to return and try the rest of the verification steps, such as selfie verification, if any earlier steps failed. This slows down the verification process for everyone and increases the risk of user abandonment.

We have rewritten our step engine which will now let end users complete all verification steps that are applicable to a template, regardless of whether they fail. Support agents can then review sessions, override failed steps, and pass the customer without requiring any more user intervention.