Changelog for January 10, 2022

A new Singapore watchlist, dynamic ID document compression, and improved error handling 🇸🇬

New

  • Dynamic compression for ID document images, enabling faster and more reliable uploads
  • 🇸🇬 Singapore AGC Terrorist and Terrorist Entities list (API code: SG_SOF) is now available for screening individuals

Improvement

  • We now show a more helpful completion message on a user's mobile handoff device when they should resume using their original device Continue on your original device
  • If an ID document upload fails for any reason, a helpful error message is now shown that allows a user to re-start their upload Friendly document upload error and retry button
  • Improved the behavior of SMS handoff links in Flow to make it clearer if SMS handoff fails for any reason Improved SMS handoff error message
  • Significantly improved name extraction and name matching for Japanese IDs

Fix

  • Fixed an issue that could cause an error screen to show up on the Flow mobile handoff if a session has already been completed
  • Fixed a visual issue that could cause audit trails for manual Flow step overrides to not appear on the dashboard
  • Fixed an issue with some legacy template configurations that could cause an error when reflowing a documentary verification
  • Fixed an issue where the Flow dashboard would crash if an associated Screening was in the rejected state

