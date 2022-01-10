Changelog for January 10, 2022
A new Singapore watchlist, dynamic ID document compression, and improved error handling 🇸🇬
New
- Dynamic compression for ID document images, enabling faster and more reliable uploads
- 🇸🇬 Singapore AGC Terrorist and Terrorist Entities list (API code:
SG_SOF) is now available for screening individuals
Improvement
- We now show a more helpful completion message on a user's mobile handoff device when they should resume using their original device
- If an ID document upload fails for any reason, a helpful error message is now shown that allows a user to re-start their upload
- Improved the behavior of SMS handoff links in Flow to make it clearer if SMS handoff fails for any reason
- Significantly improved name extraction and name matching for Japanese IDs
Fix
- Fixed an issue that could cause an error screen to show up on the Flow mobile handoff if a session has already been completed
- Fixed a visual issue that could cause audit trails for manual Flow step overrides to not appear on the dashboard
- Fixed an issue with some legacy template configurations that could cause an error when reflowing a documentary verification
- Fixed an issue where the Flow dashboard would crash if an associated Screening was in the
rejectedstate