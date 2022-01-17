Four new Turkish screening lists and improved Selfie Checks and Documentary Verifications 🇹🇷

New
- 🇹🇷 The Turkish Terrorist Wanted list (API code:
TR_TWL) is now available for screening individuals
- 🇹🇷 The Turkish Domestic Freezing Decisions list (API code:
TR_DFD) is now available for screening individuals
- 🇹🇷 The Turkish Foreign Requests list (API code:
TR_FOR) is now available for screening individuals
- 🇹🇷 The Turkish Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferation list (API code:
TR_WMD) is now available for screening individuals
Improvement
- The playground mode banner now appears above the Flow editor
Fix
- Fixed an issue where some completed Selfie Check images would not appear on the dashboard
- Fixed a bug where a manually approved document was not always prioritized for a subsequent Selfie Check
- Fixed an edge case where users could occasionally get stuck on a Documentary Verification
- Fixed an issue where inactive users could wrongly be added to Screening programs