Changelog for January 17, 2022

Four new Turkish screening lists and improved Selfie Checks and Documentary Verifications 🇹🇷

New

  • 🇹🇷 The Turkish Terrorist Wanted list (API code: TR_TWL) is now available for screening individuals
  • 🇹🇷 The Turkish Domestic Freezing Decisions list (API code: TR_DFD) is now available for screening individuals
  • 🇹🇷 The Turkish Foreign Requests list (API code: TR_FOR) is now available for screening individuals
  • 🇹🇷 The Turkish Weapons of Mass Destruction Proliferation list (API code: TR_WMD) is now available for screening individuals

Improvement

  • The playground mode banner now appears above the Flow editor Playground banner

Fix

  • Fixed an issue where some completed Selfie Check images would not appear on the dashboard
  • Fixed a bug where a manually approved document was not always prioritized for a subsequent Selfie Check
  • Fixed an edge case where users could occasionally get stuck on a Documentary Verification
  • Fixed an issue where inactive users could wrongly be added to Screening programs

