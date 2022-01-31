Search Screenings by customer reference, Android events, and enhanced ID doc verifications 🔎

New
- 🇹🇷 The Turkish Capital Markets Board list (API code:
TR_CMB) is now available for screening individuals
- The Screening API and dashboard now allows you to search for Screenings by your own customer reference
- It's now possible to listen for Flow frontend events using an HTML5
MessagePort. See the docs for an example for Android
Improvement
- Documentary verifications have received several improvements
- Face images are now extracted for more documents
- Text extraction is improved for several document types
- Document type classification is now more reliable
- Dozens of document types have now have better overall processing
- Selfie checks are now slightly more accurate when static image capture is used
- 🇱🇰 Improved deliverability of SMS verifications in Sri Lanka
- For Screening programs which require multiple reviewers, assignment on the dashboard is now restricted to members of that program
- Entity Screenings now have improved name matching for several languages (Thai, Greece, Hebrew, Burmese, German, French, Hungarian, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Vietnamese)
- Documentary verifications and Screenings of individuals now have improved phonetic name matching for Katakana
- Minor visual improvements for customer reference searches which yield no results
- More reliable country data for the
IZ_PEP screening list
- Improved the wording shown when an SMS verification attempt expires
- Undeliverable phone numbers supplied to Flow through our hybrid API or through a bulk import can now be overridden by the end user
Fix
- Fixed an issue where some screenings could not be transitioned into a cleared or rejected status
- Fixed a bug where a
Document Id indicator would wrongly appear on the dashboard
- Fixed an issue where SMS verifications would wrongly show as expired on the Flow modal if the user's clock was incorrect
- Fixed an issue where the customer reference search for a Flow on the dashboard could show a stale search term
- Fixed a historical issue where a small handful of documentary verifications incorrectly showed an earlier upload attempt