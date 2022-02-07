Improved document expiration date handling, automatic reloading for Flows, and bug fixes ⏳

New
- Flow will now automatically reload in many cases where a session is open but not up-to-date, instead of displaying an error. This is especially beneficial for situations where a Flow has been opened in more than one tab, window, or browser.
Improvement
- Expiration dates are successfully extracted in more documentary verifications
- When an expiration date can't be extracted, there is now a notice explaining this on the dashboard
- Device fingerprinting completes successfully in more cases
- Documentary verification images are now scaled down in the dashboard to make reviewing imperfectly cropped images easier
Fix
- Fixed a bug where deleted users could appear in the Screening assignment dropdown
- Fixed a bug where documentary images could be stale and then would suddenly "pop in" when navigating between multiple attempts