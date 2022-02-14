Auto-advancing Screening reviews, performance improvements, and universal docs search 💘

You can now search across our API docs and API reference with a universal search system! Quickly jump between docs and discover pages as you're developing when ⌘ + F isn't good enough.

When you finish reviewing a Screening, you will now be automatically advanced to the next Screening assigned to you or the next unassigned one pending review.

The Flow dashboard should now load Flow session history significantly faster, particularly for customers with a large number of sessions or for users with a slow network connection. For some customers, pages will now load 4-5x faster.

The Flow dashboard will now consistently show all document fields with a tooltip explaining when they could not be extracted