Screening review improvements, enhanced Brazillian PEP data, and various bug fixes ✅

New
- All hits must now be confirmed or dismissed when performing a review. This helps remove several confusing cases involving partially reviewed screenings.
Improvement
- Enhanced job and title metadata is available for Brazillian PEP entries
- Users who are not allowed to review a screening can no longer be assigned to a screening on the dashboard
- The status selector is no longer shown on the right side of a screening if it is not possible to successfully update the overall status
- API key values now show an ellipses if the whole value cannot be displayed
- User names and emails now show an ellipses if the whole value cannot be displayed when listing screenings
Fix
- Fixed a bug where the current summary of hits shown for a screening would not show a red dot (confirmed hit) or yellow dot (pending review) when it should have
- Fixed a bug where a screening overview could crash if more than 25 revisions had occurred for that screening
- Fixed a race condition that could occur when rapidly interacting with more than one screening
- Fixed a bug where listing screenings could break if that screening was associated with a handful of countries
- Fixed a case where the flow API could return an unhelpful 500 errpr instead of a detailed validation error for invalid id numbers