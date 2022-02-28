Added support for ITINs to Identity and Flow products and some housekeeping 🗃️

New
- You can now submit ITINs and ATINs in both the Flow and Identity products, boosting your ability to verify more people residing in the United States. ITINs are issued by the IRS to individuals who are required to have a US taxpayer identification number, but who do not have and are not elligible to obtain an SSN. ATINs are issued to individuals that are pending adoption whose parents are not able to get an SSN issued for them.
Improvement
- The confusing "View all searches" button was removed from the identity dashboard and replaced with "Clear all filters" which only shows when identity results are being filtered
Fix
- Fixed an issue where Flow sessions that failed the SMS verifications step would not render an informative notice explaining why the session stopped
- Fixed an issue where a loading spinner would jump around when trying to override the status of a documentary verification