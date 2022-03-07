Changelog for March 7, 2022
JSON exploration in the API docs, risk engine upgrades, and various bug fixes 🥾
New
-
We've built a new button called "Show JSON" into our API Reference, which allows you to immediately see the corresponding JSON representation of any part of the API description. This can make learning the API as a newcomer significantly easier and reduce the amount of time you spend comparing descriptions with JSON.
-
You can now quickly expand and collapse all attributes within an endpoint with one click in our API Reference.
Improvement
- Upgraded the risk engine to handle additional cases of fraud that we have discovered in the wild
- A large number of improvements to our underlying watchlist parsers to maximize data quality from the influx of new sanctions over the last month
- Improved the list potential next reviewers in the assignment dropdown when double confirmation Screening reviews are enabled
- Exclude non-active users from the Screening assignment dropdown to reduce noise
- Improvements to our retry infrastructure when various external data providers have network issues
Fix
- Fixed an issue where our risk engine could become stuck as processing when certain unexpected responses are received
- Fixed an issue where the Flow Editor left settings pane would not extend to 100% height on tall screens