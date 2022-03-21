Changelog for March 21, 2022
Screening bug fixes and improvements, foundational work for new features 🧱
New
- We've been hard at work preparing for some highly requested new features that will start rolling out next week - stay tuned!
Improvement
-
Screening filter dropdowns will now auto-collapse after selecting an option
-
Improved Screening watchlist parsers to handle additional name cases
-
Dashboard users who have been deleted will now show up properly on Screening audit trail feeds
Fix
- Fixed an issue where an unnecessary ellipsis was displayed next to Screening status labels
- Fixed a regression that could make it impossible to create entity screenings in some cases
- Fixed an issue that could cause the "Confirm all" or "Dismiss" all buttons on Screening to disappear for users who had not been added to a Screening program