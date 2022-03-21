Products
Changelog for March 21, 2022

Screening bug fixes and improvements, foundational work for new features 🧱

New

  • We've been hard at work preparing for some highly requested new features that will start rolling out next week - stay tuned!

Improvement

  • Screening filter dropdowns will now auto-collapse after selecting an option

    Dismissing dropdowns

  • Improved Screening watchlist parsers to handle additional name cases

  • Dashboard users who have been deleted will now show up properly on Screening audit trail feeds

Fix

  • Fixed an issue where an unnecessary ellipsis was displayed next to Screening status labels
  • Fixed a regression that could make it impossible to create entity screenings in some cases
  • Fixed an issue that could cause the "Confirm all" or "Dismiss" all buttons on Screening to disappear for users who had not been added to a Screening program

