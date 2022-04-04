Changelog for April 4, 2022
Screening hit type filtering and a fully overhauled secondary review system 📥
New
-
You can now filter Screening customers by the existence of PEP, sanction, or criminal hits. This can help you prioritize which queues to review so you can improve your focus
-
We've completely overhauled how Screening secondary approvals for hits are displayed in the dashboard. Based on customer feedback we have significantly improved the clarity of exactly what happened and when during a secondary approval process
Improvement
- Upgraded the UK, Turkey and Australian watchlists to support new data changes
- Redesigned the user program access selector table for Screenings
- Improved incognito mode detection accuracy for fingerprinting in Safari
- Improved the behavior of when new potential watchlist hits are discovered between an initial approval and a secondary Screening approval. The fact that a reset is occurring is now also displayed in the feed.
Fix
- Fixed an issue with auto-advancing Flow sessions that have a Screening watchlist hit when secondary approvals for reviews are enabled
- Fixed an issue where the Identity Search index container would not match the width of the historical searches graph
- Fixed an issue with the test mode banner being obscured in certain situations on the Flow Editor
- Fixed an issue where long program names would be incorrectly clipped in the New Screening modal
- Fixed an issue with long program names breaking the Screening index header