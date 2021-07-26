Create hosted verifications via API and more Flow step context 🚶

New
- Added the ability to start Flow sessions through the API. You can optionally also return a hosted link for created sessions, which makes integrating with mobile apps significantly easier 📱
- Skipped fallback steps now have an explanatory description on the Flow dashboard. For example:
Skipping Document Verification because it is not required when Lightning Verification passes.
Improvement
- Flow modal layout support for upcoming iOS 15 Safari changes
- Image clarity section on the Flow dashboard is now broken out for documentary verifications
- We now automatically keep the previewed country in sync with the Rules Editor selected country to reduce confusion
- QR Codes are now easier to scan for Flow mobile handoffs
- All document upload attempts can now be viewed on the Flow dashboard, not just the latest attempt
Fix
- Fixed bug with phone number validations in the Flow modal
- Fixed an issue where first names were not extracted from some documents
- Fixed rare crash with displaying some documentary verifications on the Flow dashboard
- Several overly strict postal code validations were removed from the Flow modal