Changelog for June 24, 2021

Document verification-only territories enabled, webhooks and more 🌎

New

image info

Improvement

  • Added button to re-show the QR code on desktop if something happens on their mobile phone
  • Make sure that the list of Flow templates is always up-to-date even after you add a new template
  • Added a loader when switching between tabs on the Flow session index
  • Tweaked how we render QR codes based on user feedback to make them easier to scan + recognize by cameras
  • Rewrote mobile handoff system to increase speed of interaction
  • Allow users to retry more document verification failure cases
  • Improved design when only a front of an ID doc is collected in Flow
  • Improved design and wording on error page for Flow

Fix

  • Fixed bug with zooming into ID documents during manual review on Safari

