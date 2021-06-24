Document verification-only territories enabled, webhooks and more 🌎

New
Improvement
- Added button to re-show the QR code on desktop if something happens on their mobile phone
- Make sure that the list of Flow templates is always up-to-date even after you add a new template
- Added a loader when switching between tabs on the Flow session index
- Tweaked how we render QR codes based on user feedback to make them easier to scan + recognize by cameras
- Rewrote mobile handoff system to increase speed of interaction
- Allow users to retry more document verification failure cases
- Improved design when only a front of an ID doc is collected in Flow
- Improved design and wording on error page for Flow
Fix
- Fixed bug with zooming into ID documents during manual review on Safari