Expanded Lightning coverage, optional ID collection, SMS device handoffs, documentary improvements, and more 🌍

Additional countries now support Lightning verifications: 🇨🇱 Chile

🇵🇭 Philippines

🇨🇴 Colombia

🇬🇮 Gibraltar

ID number collection can optionally be disabled for the following countries: 🇨🇦 Canada

🇪🇸 Spain

🇮🇹 Italy

🇯🇵 Japan

🇱🇺 Luxembourg

🇵🇱 Poland

🇵🇹 Portugal

🇺🇸 United States

Mobile handoffs for documentary verifications can now use a link sent via SMS in addition to a QR code in the US and Canada

Flow now has a pending_review state which occurs when an associated screening requires review. Clearing the screening will result in a successful Flow session.

Added a link from the Screening Flow step to the associated screening dashboard