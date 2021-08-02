Changelog for August 2, 2021
Expanded Lightning coverage, optional ID collection, SMS device handoffs, documentary improvements, and more 🌍
New
-
Additional countries now support Lightning verifications:
- 🇨🇱 Chile
- 🇵🇭 Philippines
- 🇨🇴 Colombia
- 🇬🇮 Gibraltar
-
ID number collection can optionally be disabled for the following countries:
- 🇨🇦 Canada
- 🇪🇸 Spain
- 🇮🇹 Italy
- 🇯🇵 Japan
- 🇱🇺 Luxembourg
- 🇵🇭 Philippines
- 🇵🇱 Poland
- 🇵🇹 Portugal
- 🇺🇸 United States
-
Mobile handoffs for documentary verifications can now use a link sent via SMS in addition to a QR code in the US and Canada
-
Flow now has a
pending_reviewstate which occurs when an associated screening requires review. Clearing the screening will result in a successful Flow session.
-
Added a link from the Screening Flow step to the associated screening dashboard
-
Added the ability to present your own Privacy Policy to users alongside Cognito's Privacy Statement
Improvement
- Improved the upload performance of documentary verifications
- Currently active Flow sessions can now be retried, without having to wait for the session to expire. The previously active session will end in a canceled state.
- Increased session expiration time from 48 hours to 2 weeks
- Documentary verifications now offer one additional attempt (up to 3)
- Documentary verifications may be retried in more cases
- Documentary verification match rates are improved under certain conditions
- We now support Brotli compression for our dashboard and the Flow modal resulting in slightly faster load times in all modern browsers
- Adjusted wording on the Flow dashboard to make the outcome of final steps clearer
Fix
- Fixed issue where Flows created through the API were wrongly attributed to a dashboard user
- Fixed issue where suggested country would be incorrect in some cases
- Fixed issue where birthday day would be filled incorrectly when navigating back in the Flow modal
- Fixed issue with collecting address information in the Philippines