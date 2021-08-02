Products
Changelog for August 2, 2021

Expanded Lightning coverage, optional ID collection, SMS device handoffs, documentary improvements, and more 🌍

New

  • Additional countries now support Lightning verifications:

    • 🇨🇱 Chile
    • 🇵🇭 Philippines
    • 🇨🇴 Colombia
    • 🇬🇮 Gibraltar

  • ID number collection can optionally be disabled for the following countries:

    • 🇨🇦 Canada
    • 🇪🇸 Spain
    • 🇮🇹 Italy
    • 🇯🇵 Japan
    • 🇱🇺 Luxembourg
    • 🇵🇭 Philippines
    • 🇵🇱 Poland
    • 🇵🇹 Portugal
    • 🇺🇸 United States

  • Mobile handoffs for documentary verifications can now use a link sent via SMS in addition to a QR code in the US and Canada image info

  • Flow now has a pending_review state which occurs when an associated screening requires review. Clearing the screening will result in a successful Flow session. image info

  • Added a link from the Screening Flow step to the associated screening dashboard

  • Added the ability to present your own Privacy Policy to users alongside Cognito's Privacy Statement

Improvement

  • Improved the upload performance of documentary verifications
  • Currently active Flow sessions can now be retried, without having to wait for the session to expire. The previously active session will end in a canceled state.
  • Increased session expiration time from 48 hours to 2 weeks
  • Documentary verifications now offer one additional attempt (up to 3)
  • Documentary verifications may be retried in more cases
  • Documentary verification match rates are improved under certain conditions
  • We now support Brotli compression for our dashboard and the Flow modal resulting in slightly faster load times in all modern browsers
  • Adjusted wording on the Flow dashboard to make the outcome of final steps clearer

Fix

  • Fixed issue where Flows created through the API were wrongly attributed to a dashboard user
  • Fixed issue where suggested country would be incorrect in some cases
  • Fixed issue where birthday day would be filled incorrectly when navigating back in the Flow modal
  • Fixed issue with collecting address information in the Philippines

