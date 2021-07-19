Improved Flow dashboard UX, Canadian data, Screening integration, and more 🎊

New
- Added in-context messages between Flow steps explaining why they did or did not run
- Added customer input summary to Flow dashboard sidebar
- Added support for US territories on our live application system
Improvement
- Significantly improved data source quality for Canadian Lightning verifications
- Added an informational warning about country selection for certain kinds of Flow retries
- Screening profiles are now reused on Flow retries
- Improved ID document processing experience for documentary verifications and added estimated completion times
Fix
- Fixed error handling for inviting a user that already exists
- Fixed URL validation for entity screening
- Fixed Flow validation bug that improperly handled some empty fields
- Fixed issue where non-US phone number was allowed for US verifications
- Fixed Flow modal bug which could occur in a minority of Flow retries