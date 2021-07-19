Products
Changelog for July 19, 2021

Improved Flow dashboard UX, Canadian data, Screening integration, and more 🎊

New

  • Added in-context messages between Flow steps explaining why they did or did not run

image info

  • Added customer input summary to Flow dashboard sidebar
  • Added support for US territories on our live application system

Improvement

  • Significantly improved data source quality for Canadian Lightning verifications
  • Added an informational warning about country selection for certain kinds of Flow retries
  • Screening profiles are now reused on Flow retries
  • Improved ID document processing experience for documentary verifications and added estimated completion times

image info

Fix

  • Fixed error handling for inviting a user that already exists
  • Fixed URL validation for entity screening
  • Fixed Flow validation bug that improperly handled some empty fields
  • Fixed issue where non-US phone number was allowed for US verifications
  • Fixed Flow modal bug which could occur in a minority of Flow retries

