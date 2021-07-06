Miscellaneous performance and design upgrades 🧹

Improvement
- Improved the clarity and quality of several animations in Flow and on the dashboard
- Flow animations are now themeable
- Improved document capture instructions
- Added warning when attempting to save a draft of an older Flow template
- Added system to let users retry SMS validations when they provide a landline or undeliverable number
- Improved the performance of captured document image uploads
- Improved initial load times for the Flow modal
Fix
- Fixed bug with overly aggressive postal code validation in Flow
- Fixed bug where some Flow session data could be stale in the dashboard
- Fixed a flash that could occur between two screens of the Flow modal