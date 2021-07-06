Products
Changelog for July 6, 2021

Miscellaneous performance and design upgrades 🧹

Improvement

  • Improved the clarity and quality of several animations in Flow and on the dashboard
  • Flow animations are now themeable
  • Improved document capture instructions
  • Added warning when attempting to save a draft of an older Flow template
  • Added system to let users retry SMS validations when they provide a landline or undeliverable number
  • Improved the performance of captured document image uploads
  • Improved initial load times for the Flow modal

Fix

  • Fixed bug with overly aggressive postal code validation in Flow
  • Fixed bug where some Flow session data could be stale in the dashboard
  • Fixed a flash that could occur between two screens of the Flow modal

