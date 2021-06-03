Reflow customers for periodic KYC or exception handling 🔁

New

Reflows are now live in production, both via our dashboard and via API 🎉

In the dashboard, you can now visit any finished session (either successfully completed, failed, or expired) and select either:

Retry from Start - if you want the customer to start over at the first step

Retry from Failed - if you want the customer to try again, starting at the step they failed

Customize - if you want to pick and choose which steps you still want the customer to complete

Retried sessions are also linked in the dashboard, so you always have a record of every verification attempt a given customer has made.

Also, if you want your app to automatically authorize retries, you can use the new retry API, documented on our API reference.

