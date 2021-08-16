Sandbox integration helper and manually cancelable flow session 🏖

New
- When deployed in sandbox mode, there is now a helpful pop up that explains how to complete each step and links to relevant documentation. This is part of an ongoing effort to make integrating and testing Flow easier.
- Flow sessions can now be canceled manually on the dashboard
Improvement
- Removed confusing message that showed some steps as still pending when they were expired or canceled on the Flow dashboard
- The sidebar on the dashboard now scrolls if you have too many Flow templates or Screening programs to fit vertically
- The liveness mode toggle no longer displays in the sidebar on the dashboard if your account does not have live access
- Document verification attempts can now be viewed on the Flow dashboard before the entire Documentary Verification step has been completed
Fix
- Fixed an issue where
pending_review steps could trigger an error in the Flow API and during some Flow sessions
- Fixed an issue where a custom reflow with only Selfie Check could fail
- Fixed some incorrect ID number validations in the Flow modal
- Fixed a bug where Selfie Checks could appear to loop and request the same interaction more than once
- Fixed a bug where some tooltip explainers were absent on the Flow dashboard