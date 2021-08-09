Selfie checks, improved mobile experience, and additional social media data 🤳

New
- Selfie checks, to ensure your customer is real and matches their ID documents, have been released! Collecting a live video of users can now be configured on a per-country basis to run as a part of every Flow session or only when performing documentary verifications.
- Added more linked social media account data, including: Airbnb, Amazon, Booking.com, Discord, Kakao, Line, Ok.ru, Qzone, Snapchat, Zalo
- Expired sessions can now be automatically retried by users after a period of two weeks
Improvement
- On mobile Flow sessions, the
Continue button now appears above the keyboard when all information is filled
- On mobile, Flow sessions now scroll to the top of the form on each new page
- If a Flow session is canceled during a Flow retry, users now see a friendly notice
- When requesting that a user retry a document verification, we now provide a clear message if we detect that the document was expired
- Improved mobile safari form styling to make form fields feel more like a native app
- The Flow country dropdown now lists
Czech Republic instead of
Czechia
Fix
- An issue where resuming a Flow session could fail if the user had previously only filled their country
- Fixed an issue on desktop where scrolling the page could incorrectly position the Flow modal
- Fixed an issue where some active Flow sessions might not display in the dashboard if a step was processing
- Fixed Flow retries for sessions that have not yet accepted the terms of service
- Disabled ambiguous
infer behavior for the Flow retries API for sessions that are still active
- Fixed incorrect url validation for privacy policies in Flow templates