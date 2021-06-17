Verify customers with generated links 🔗

New

We're excited to share that we've just released "Hosted Verifications" for Flow, allowing you to share secure, single use verification links directly with your customers.

Improvement

Added Canadian service card to list of supported ID docs

Improved behavior of optionally collecting backs of docs

Improved and tweaked Flow modal design

Improved design and speed of loading flags on Flow Editor

Improved reliability of fingerprinting when embedded in mobile app

Improved reliability of Flow Editor "Save Draft" button

Added styled 404 page when Flow Sessions can't be found

Fix