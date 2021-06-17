Products
Changelog for June 17, 2021

Verify customers with generated links 🔗

New

image info

We're excited to share that we've just released "Hosted Verifications" for Flow, allowing you to share secure, single use verification links directly with your customers.

Improvement

  • Added Canadian service card to list of supported ID docs
  • Improved behavior of optionally collecting backs of docs
  • Improved and tweaked Flow modal design
  • Improved design and speed of loading flags on Flow Editor
  • Improved reliability of fingerprinting when embedded in mobile app
  • Improved reliability of Flow Editor "Save Draft" button
  • Added styled 404 page when Flow Sessions can't be found

Fix

  • Bug fixes to stop accidentally zooming into Flow on mobile

