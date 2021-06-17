Changelog for June 17, 2021
Verify customers with generated links 🔗
New
We're excited to share that we've just released "Hosted Verifications" for Flow, allowing you to share secure, single use verification links directly with your customers.
Improvement
- Added Canadian service card to list of supported ID docs
- Improved behavior of optionally collecting backs of docs
- Improved and tweaked Flow modal design
- Improved design and speed of loading flags on Flow Editor
- Improved reliability of fingerprinting when embedded in mobile app
- Improved reliability of Flow Editor "Save Draft" button
- Added styled 404 page when Flow Sessions can't be found
Fix
- Bug fixes to stop accidentally zooming into Flow on mobile