Pricing

We align the incentives of our pricing to help you verify more customers, faster, for less money.

  • Flow
  • Identity
  • Screening
What is your monthly volume?

Let's estimate your monthly costs and find the best plan for you and your use case



600
07501500+

Growth

$2.49

per verified user

With monthly volume commitment

What's included

Base Fee

$0.50

When a user starts a verification

  • Email, phone, IP address risk
  • Device fingerprinting
  • Global SMS verification
  • Workflow management
  • Hosted verifications

Verification Fee

$1.99

When a user completes a verification

  • Lightning PII verification
  • Lightning address verification
  • ID document reading
  • ID document anti-fraud
  • Selfie checks

