What's included
Base Fee
$0.50
When a user starts a verification
- Email, phone, IP address risk
- Device fingerprinting
- Global SMS verification
- Workflow management
- Hosted verifications
Verification Fee
$1.99
When a user completes a verification
- Lightning PII verification
- Lightning address verification
- ID document reading
- ID document anti-fraud
- Selfie checks