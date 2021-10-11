Changelog for October 11, 2021
Anti-fraud flags for ID documents in the API, further name matching improvements, and refinements ⛳
New
- ID document anti-fraud flags are now available via API! Flow Sessions now contain an
analysisobject with the following information to help you see why an ID document passed or failed:
{ "analysis": { "authenticity": "match", "image_quality": "high", "extracted_data": { "name": "match", "date_of_birth": "match", "expiration_date": "not_expired", "issuing_country": "match" } } }
Improvement
-
We've improved Flow's ID doc verification pass rates by now using MRZ extracted names in place of the human readable zone extraction in the event that a document does not look fraudulent and the human readable name does not match the typed in name. This helps to smooth over benign OCR misreads
-
If a Flow session has many reflows, the reflow bar can now scroll by clicking its left and right arrows for smoother navigation
-
Improved the display of international Lightning verifications on the dashboard to make it clearer which sources are checked in the event that an identity does not match the checked sources
-
Added a quick button to edit a program when you are within a program
-
Improved design of the warning that is displayed at the bottom of a Screening program while editing it
-
Further improved the behavior of name comparisons between typed user input and names extracted from ID documents in Flow
-
Updated Screening program settings overviews to accurately reflect the new Four Eyes review features
-
We now show the names rather than the email addresses (if they are on a user's dashboard profile) on the Screening index
Fix
- Fixed an issue where the dashboard would display an incorrect step transition message when liveness verifications were skipped
- Fixed an issue where hitting "Reset to Defaults" and then attempting to publish a Flow session would display an error
- Fixed an issue where Lightning verifications in the Czech Republic, Luxembourg and Slovakia, and Gibraltar would error when being run
- Fixed an issue where international lightning verifications would misleadingly appear to not match on a trait level but the verification still passed
- Fixed a visual issue with text being clipped in the Screening review role management UI
- Fixed a Content Security Policy error being displayed in the developer console during Flow sessions
- Fixed an inaccurate header being displayed on the Edit Screening page
- Fixed a potential API error that could occur with overly long postal codes