Anti-fraud flags for ID documents in the API, further name matching improvements, and refinements ⛳

We've improved Flow's ID doc verification pass rates by now using MRZ extracted names in place of the human readable zone extraction in the event that a document does not look fraudulent and the human readable name does not match the typed in name. This helps to smooth over benign OCR misreads

If a Flow session has many reflows, the reflow bar can now scroll by clicking its left and right arrows for smoother navigation

Improved the display of international Lightning verifications on the dashboard to make it clearer which sources are checked in the event that an identity does not match the checked sources

Added a quick button to edit a program when you are within a program

Improved design of the warning that is displayed at the bottom of a Screening program while editing it

Further improved the behavior of name comparisons between typed user input and names extracted from ID documents in Flow

Updated Screening program settings overviews to accurately reflect the new Four Eyes review features