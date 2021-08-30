Less input repetition for reflows, new lists for screening entities, and bug fixes ⏩

Deprecation
- Released new API format for Flow sessions and a handful of deprecations, which are documented on our API Guides
- The API is currently in the "Soft Deprecation" phase, meaning we return a forwards-compatible API response so you can upgrade your code without downtime.
- The "Hard Deprecation" date is September 24th, 2021
New
- When reflowing a customer, Flow now intelligently inherits PII that the customer has already provided, or prompts them to re-enter information depending on the kind of reflow that is occurring. This reduces unnecessary input repetition for your customers while still allowing you to ask customers for corrected information when required.
- 🇨🇦 Canada Consolidated List of Sanctions (API code:
CA_CON) is now available for screening entities
- 🇺🇳 United Nations Consolidated List (API code:
IZ_UNC) is now available for screening entities
Improvement
- Released significantly improved documentation for Hybrid Flows to help you understand how inputs are validated and what combinations are possible across various countries
- Improved OCR behavior to account for more variation in how passports are photographed
- Improved behavior of ID document image cropping on Flow
- Added support for verifying horizontal Guam drivers licenses
- Added better document value normalizing for Screening. This results in significantly better matching when providing inconsistently formatted SSNs, passport numbers, business numbers, and more. We normalize the values on the source watchlist data as well as your inputs to increase reliability.
- Improved ID number extraction handling for passports on Flow
- Improved the design and clarity of in-progress flow sessions on the dashboard
Fix
- Fixed issue with Hybrid Flow sessions getting stuck on sandbox
- Fixed an issue where fallback behaviors were unreliable when specific country configurations were present